Thousands of Ohio unemployment claims flagged for fraud this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) this week reported about 7,400 unemployment claims have been flagged for potential fraud, which is down about seven percent of potential fraudulent claims since the beginning of March.

Ohioans filed a total of 69,368 initial jobless claims last week, according to statistics ODJFS reported to the U.S. Department of Labor.

ODJFS urges anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim to report it to them immediately by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking on “Report Identity Theft,” and following the instructions. As an alternative, individuals also may call (833) 658-0394.

Over the last 53 weeks, 3,098,318 initial jobless claims were filed in Ohio, which was more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019. ODJFS has distributed over $9.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 979,000 Ohioans since March 2020.