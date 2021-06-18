Thousands of Northeast Ohioans without power

CLEVELAND (WJW) — First Energy is reporting power outages as rain and wind move out Friday afternoon but the threat of severe storms head our way this evening.

5,526 customers are without power in Northeast Ohio.

The following counties have customers without power:

Ashtabula – 8

Clark – less than 5

Cuyahoga – 365

Erie – less than 5

Geauga – 31

Huron – less than 5

Lake – 27

Lorain – 86

Lucas – 28

Madison – less than 5

Mahoning – 25

Medina – 71

Portage – 38

Richland – 12

Sandusky – less than 5

Stark – 74

Summit – less than 5

Trumbull – 88

Union – less than 5

Wayne – 4,624

Williams – 12

Wood – 23

A brief warm-up and sunny skies this afternoon will make way for the risk of severe storms from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Hail, strong winds and a possible tornado are threatening Northeast Ohio.

To report an outage to First Energy call 1-888-544-4877 or click here.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for updates on the risk of severe storms rolling in this afternoon.