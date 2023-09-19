NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of minks escaped from a Pennsylvania farm over the weekend after holes were cut into a surrounding fence, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to state police, the holes were cut into the fence of a mink farm located on State Route 890 in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County between the hours of midnight and 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, September 17.

State police estimate that between 6,000 and 8,000 were released as a result of the incident.

The Sunbury Animal Hospital released to following statement in a Facebook post warning residents to stay away from the animals and to monitor their pets.

“Over the weekend an unknown number of mink got out of a fur farm in our area. There are mink all over the area surrounding the animal hospital. These animals should not be approached as they can be aggressive. They are not pets, and should not be taken in a home or to a rescue. If one of these minks were to approach you get far away from it. Keep all pets inside if possible. Monitor your pets when they are outside. If anyone would like to help out and set traps to try and catch theses minks the farmer would appreciate it. Captured mink can be brought to the animal hospital and we will be sure they are safely returned. Again do not approach theses animals or try to catch them by hand.” Sunbury Animal Hospital

Multiple state agencies and farm staff are currently working on recovering the escaped minks.

PSP Stonington is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to contact them at 570-286-5601.