AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – On Wednesday, a truck loaded with 4,600 gifts pulled up to Akron Children’s Hospital, hoping to help lift the spirits of young patients in time for the holidays.

“Santa always needs a little help this time of year so he reached out to us and we answered the call,” said Ashley Natale of the Children’s Toy Fund.

The organization purchases the toys with funds raised through year-round bingo games held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the organization’s Swiss Avenue center in Canton.

Wednesday’s delivery is just one of several made throughout the year to area hospitals and for foster families.

“Local vendors will help us source things in larger quantities and give us a discount on them. It also varies with big box stores and Amazon. It just varies based on what we are looking for,” said Natale.

Volunteers with the organization also go out on huge shopping sprees to stores including Target and Walmart.

But Natale says they are more interested in finding toys kids will enjoy rather than concentrating on the number of them they buy.

“They find things that I would walk down the very same aisle and never find which is amazing about our team,” Natale said.

“Holidays are wonderful but stressful and it’s hard to be in the hospital any time of the year and the holidays amplify that,” said Laura Leiendecker of Akron Children’s Hospital. “These kind of visits and gifts for the children just help normalize it and it helps balance the unpleasant things we sometimes have to do to get better.”

Many of the toys that were delivered on Wednesday will be delivered to kids closer to Christmas when Santa himself pays a visit to the hospital.

They are kids like Bailey Slaughter, of Hartville, who got to open her gift, a huge fluffy unicorn, early.

“She’s in isolation because she has RSV, so she doesn’t get to see the Christmas tree all the time or see the Christmas tree at home, so it means a lot that these guys put a little Christmas spirit into today for her,” her mother Amanda told FOX 8.

“It means so much and to see her cry because she was so excited and she didn’t think that she was going to get a present in the hospital,” added Slaughter.

“I understand the impact because when you are scared in the hospital and your mom is not there or whatever and someone can come and bring something to brighten your day, it really helps,” said Natale.

You can learn more about their organization and its efforts here.