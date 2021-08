CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Just over 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Tuesday morning ahead of what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year.

The bulk of the outages are in Cuyahoga County.

Most of the outages are estimated to be repaired in the next few hours.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90-degrees with a heat index in the upper 90s.