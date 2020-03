CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands of Cuyahoga County residents are without power Tuesday evening.

According to FirstEnergy, 3,778 people across the county are experiencing outages this evening.

The majority of those outages are in the city of Strongsville, where 3,208 people are impacted.

FirstEnergy expects power will be restored to all areas by 10 p.m.

