Thousands of COVID tests coming soon to Ohio’s underserved areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — More COVID-19 rapid tests are coming soon to households in Ohio’s underserved areas.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said on Friday that 175,000 tests are being delivered right to homes in Ohio through a new partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, called Project Access COVID Tests, along with five other states.

The Rockefeller Foundation plans to continue the program and eventually add more states.

“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

Eligible communities were determined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state data. You can check your community’s eligibility here.