(WKBN) — The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a press release that Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of 16,100 bags of one of its products.

Frito-Lay said the 6 ¼ oz bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps were recalled because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel-seasoned crisps. A consumer complaint resulted in an investigation into the recall.

The specific recalled product information provided by the FDA is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date & Manufacturing Code Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps 6¼0Z.(177.1g) 02840020646 Must have both:

USE BY

12 MAR 2024

And any one of these

Manufacturing Codes

55432514MH

55432516MH

55432517MH Food & Drug Administration

According to the FDA, those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products contained inside the recalled bags. Consumers would have been able to purchase the recalled bags as early as Sept. 13, 2023.

The bags were distributed to retail stores and e-commerce customers in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported at this time. If anyone has an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.

Consumers with the product are encouraged to contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

No other Off The Eaten Path products were recalled.