CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More than 20,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Tuesday morning as the first winter storm of the season impacts Northeast Ohio.

There is a lot of moisture in the air, which is making for wet snow on trees and power lines.

There are also wind gusts around 35 mph. Portions of Northeast Ohio are under a Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday.

The majority of the outages are in Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Summit counties.