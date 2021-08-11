Thousands lose power during strong storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FirstEnergy reports more than 23,000 people without power amid thunderstorms, some severe, that have moved through the area.

The storms have brought a lot of high winds.

Akron County Regional Airport detected gusts up to 54 mph.

There are many reports of trees or limbs down.

The outages are across Summit, Cuyahoga, Portage, Stark, and Medina counties.

A lot of the outages are still awaiting crews to assess the problem.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for some parts of Northeast Ohio.