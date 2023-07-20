(WJW) – Thousands of residents are dealing with power outages as severe storms sweep through Northeast Ohio Thursday evening.

FirstEnergy reported outages across the area, particularly in Cuyahoga, Lake Ashtabula, Geauga and Lorain counties.

As 7:35 p.m., over 23,000 Cuyahoga County residents have lost power.

Also, over 6,100 Lake County customers, 3,400 Lorain County customers, 2,500 Ashtabula County customers and 1,700 Geauga County customers are without power.

Several area counties are dealing with severe thunderstorm warnings and watches. Keep up with the latest weather conditions right here.