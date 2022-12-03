CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 20,000 homes in Northeast Ohio are without power as wind advisories and warnings are in effect in many counties.

Counties affected as of 12 p.m. Saturday:

Ashland – 29

Ashtabula – 6,332

Columbiana – 9

Cuyahoga – 9,131

Geauga – 3,965

Lake – 3,779

Lorain – 64

Mahoning – 126

Medina – 34

Portage – 101

Richland – 110

Stark – 62

Summit – 1,599

Trumbull – 2,586

Wayne – 353

A high wind warning has been issued in Lake and Northern Ashtabula County. That will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties are under a wind advisory through 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 50 mph are expected. It is important to use extra caution when driving in these wind conditions.

Tree limbs could be blown down and there could be even more power outages as a result of the wind.