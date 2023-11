CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio after overnight snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has expired for Lake, Geauga, parts of Ashtabula counties and parts of Cuyahoga County. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Ashtabula County until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Power outages by county:

Ashtabula: 1,957

Cuyahoga: 37

Geauga: 205

Lake: 437

Stark: 26

Wayne: 157

