[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of tornado damage in Ohio.]

(WJW) — Thousands of Huron County and Lucas County residents are still without power following Thursday’s severe storm and confirmed EF-2 tornado.

Power outages in Huron County

Nearly 3,200 customers of Firelands Electric Cooperative Inc. were still in a power outage on Saturday morning, according to the cooperative’s outage map. Another about 200 residents in Ashland County and about a dozen people in Richland County were also waiting for the lights to come back on.

A pre-recorded message on the cooperative’s hotline for reporting outages, updated Saturday morning, states: “Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We have no specific restore time for any areas.”

Here’s a look at the cooperative’s process for repairing outages:

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with maximum wind speeds of roughly 115 miles per hour touched down in Huron County from northern Peru Township to northwest of Greenwich.

To report a power outage in your Firelands Electric Cooperative service area, call 1-800-533-8658 or use the SmartHub app.

Power outages in Lucas County

Nearly 6,000 FirstEnergy customers were also without power in Lucas County on Saturday morning — about 3% of all customers there.

Most of the outages were in Toledo, but power was knocked out for nearly two-thirds of all Washington Township customers, according to the utility’s website.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 130 miles per hour touched down in Point Place, about five miles north of downtown Toledo.

Power isn’t expected to be restored there until just before noon on Tuesday, June 20, according to the website.

To report a power outage to FirstEnergy, call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or visit the utility’s website.