Thousands hit with power outages in Summit, Portage Counties following afternoon storms

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands of residents are affected by power outages throughout Northeast Ohio, following a storm that came through Wednesday afternoon knocking down trees and power lines.

As of 3:40 p.m., FirstEnergy is reporting 4,226 power outages in Summit County and 1,342 outages in Portage County.

Akron was reportedly hit hard, as seen in the video above, and the fire department told FOX 8 that crews were out assessing and helping with damages.

Find out more about specific FirstEnergy power outages right here.

A thunderstorm watch was recently lifted for many Northeast Ohio counties. Find all FOX 8 weather updates right here.