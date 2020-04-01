Thousands furloughed across Northeast Ohio; see which companies are making the biggest cuts

(WJW) – We are getting a clearer picture of where people are losing their jobs in Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released information on which companies have layoffs that went into effect the last week of March.

Here are some of the companies with the biggest cuts:

Great Wolf Lodge (Great Lakes Services, LLC)

Great Wolf is placing all full-time hourly employees and all part-time hourly employees on unpaid furlough, and reducing the pay of all full-time exempt employees

The move will last until May 15, when the company says it plans to reopen

It affects 789 employees

Jack Entertainment, LLC

1561 people affected

Layoffs are coming at Jack Casino (1144 people) and Jack Thistledown (417 people)

Other big layoff notices include:

U.S. Steel Tubular Products in Lorain, 250 jobs affected

General Aluminum Manufacturing in Conneaut, 189 people affected

Westin Cleveland Downtown, 256 jobs cut

Brightside Academy, various locations, 144 people cut

NOMS Healthcare in Erie and Sandusky, 260 people furloughed

Many of the layoff notices state the companies will look to rehire the employees following the COVID-19 crisis.

More details on the layoffs and full list of companies here.

Unemployment help

Click here for Ohio unemployment information

Click here for tips on filing unemployment claims

Click here for more on businesses that are currently hiring during the coronavirus pandemic