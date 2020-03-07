Thousands expected to visit Cleveland this weekend for Wizard World Comic Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Wizard World Comic Con returned to the Cleveland Convention Center Friday night and runs through Sunday, March 8.

For the 4th straight year, tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the event, which merges fandom communities from comic books to video games, action heroes to wrestling and sci-fi productions.

Kato Kaelin is back as the master of ceremonies welcoming the crowd to the colorful pop culture tour that gets bigger and better each year.

“Wizard World is the largest traveling Comic Con in America, and now heading all over Europe and Asia,” said Kaelin.

Once again this year, a long list of celebrities will be signing autographs, including but not limited to: Caitriona Balfe, Duncan Lacroix and Richard Rankin from Outlander, Tyler Hoechlin, Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry from Teen Wolf, Cary Elwes and Wallace Shawn from The Princess Bride, Phil LaMarr, Carolina Raassa, Samm Levine, Aaron Roberts and many more.

There are also dozens of vendors, creative workshops and nationally recognized and local artists on display.

Ticket prices vary from general admission to VIP packages, but kids 10 years old and under get in for free.

Click here for more information.