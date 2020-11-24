Thousands expected to travel through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, despite CDC warnings

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Millions of Americans are ignoring warnings from the CDC not to travel this holiday week.

It’s a gamble Randy Roulette is willing to take.

“We’re all gonna die of something,” he said. “I’m not gonna sit in my house and be scared to death the rest of my life.”

He and daughter Rachel flew out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Tuesday morning to spend Thanksgiving with family in Georgia.

“I got health conditions, heart problems and breathing problems, but I’m tired sitting at home scared,” Roulette said.

Thanksgiving travel is now surging, as new coronavirus cases approach 200,000 a day in the United States.

Cleveland Hopkins officials predicting 140,000 travelers could pass through the airport between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

TSA reported screening nearly 6,000 outbound passengers at Hopkins this past Sunday alone. The number of incoming passengers, almost equal.

“Definitely social distancing,” said one traveler. “There were empty rows between passengers and we were able to sit with our family.”

If you are considering traveling for Thanksgiving, the CDC says there are some important questions to ask yourself, before boarding that plane”

Are you, someone in your household or someone you’re visiting at higher risk of contracting COVID?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or destination?

Are hospitals in your community or destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19.

Crystal Ermon says she’s not concerned about contracting COVID, as she arrives in Cleveland to spend Thanksgiving with her brother.

“I just try to eat healthy, drink my immunity shots, and I feel like that makes me feel more confident,” she said.

