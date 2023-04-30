STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Local Bar in Strongsville was the place to be on Sunday. People coming together for one person: Kellie Brown.

“I was truly attached to her the first time I met her. She is just sweet, caring and very artistic,” said Lucia Arteaga, who helped organize the Karaoke for Kellie fundraiser in Strongsville.

The only thing missing, the star of the show.

Unfortunately, Kellie is still in a rehabilitation facility working her way back to a normal life.

“I was in a coma for 41 days and then no one told me what happened for almost a month,” said Brown.

Brown says she is in pain everyday. However, knowing how close she came to death keeps her motivated.

“They thought I was dead when they pulled me in and I was given a 7% chance to live when I went into surgery,” explained Brown.

The last thing Brown remembers from Feb. 11 was enjoying time with friends.

Kellie Brown (Courtesy of The Spa at Springfield)

The local hairdresser loves a good Karaoke bar, so they decided to go to one on West 130th in Cleveland.

However, everything in Brown’s life was about to change when she decided to go home for the night.

A witness told police they heard a car slam into the side of P&M Junction, during the earlier morning hours of Feb. 12.

When they went outside to see what happened, they saw an SUV run Brown over in reverse, then speed away. Brown was left in the middle of the street

“I got run over on 130th … I’m lucky I didn’t get run over more,” she added.

When first responders arrived they found Brown unconscious, struggling to breathe and a bloody mess. Brown says the driver later arrested by police is her cousin, Megan Delaney.

Brown says she doesn’t remember anything from the incident itself but wanted to make clear she was not drinking that night. Adding that instead, she was supposed to be the group’s designated driver.

Brown was later told that Delaney had fought with multiple people at the bar that night but she still doesn’t know how that led to her becoming a target.

“I hope you get your punishment,” Brown shared when asked what she wanted Delaney to hear from her.

The 40-year-old Delaney was indicted in March on felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault and for failing to stop after an accident.

She was given a $10,000 bond in the Cleveland Municipal Court, which was bumped up to a $50,000 at her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. She posted that bond after her arraignment on April 13.

A pre-trial hearing will continue into May, as attorneys continue to collect and share evidence in the case.

If you’d like to donate towards Kellie’s recovery, her co-workers at The Spa at Springfield are continuing donation efforts.