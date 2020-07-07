Those with COVID-19 who don’t self-quarantine in one Texas county will be arrested

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Those who have COVID-19 but refuse to quarantine in one Texas city could now be arrested.

3News reports the announcement was made after community members reported those with COVID-19 at grocery stores and businesses.

“If you’re going to go out and endanger other people and we find out about it, we will prosecute you,” Brooks County attorney David Garcia told 3News. “People have not really embraced the dangers of COVID-19. It’s dangerous. It’s killing people, and it’s making people very sick. So either do it because you’re concerned about others, or do it because you’re going to be punished if you don’t.”

Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state.

The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Thursday’s order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive” coronavirus cases.

