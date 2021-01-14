‘This you?’: Teen calls out family members after spotting them in images from Capitol riot

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WJW) — A teen from Massachusetts outed three family members on Twitter for participating during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The New York Times reports that Helena Duke, 18, received a video clip from her cousin that was being shared on social media after the riot on Jan. 6.

The video reportedly shows a woman swinging her hand at another woman. The second woman hits the first woman in return, the New York TImes reports, and the crowd confronts the second woman.

Duke said three people involved in the incident were her uncle, her aunt and her mom, who was the one who was hit, the New York Times reports.

Following the riots, authorities released several photos and videos of those involved and asked for help from the public in identifying them.

Duke tweeted photos and the names of her family members:

Hi this is the liberal lesbian of the family who has been kicked out multiple times for her views and for going to BLM protests to care what happens to me so:

Mom: Therese Duke

Uncle: Richard Lorenz

Aunt: Annie Lorenz pic.twitter.com/cuBAPJ3GJA — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

for those that don’t believe it’s my mother… pic.twitter.com/jbSQysEZZ0 — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

Duke told the New York Times she wasn’t aware that her mother was going to be in Washington D.C.

“I remember seeing the F.B.I. tweets saying that anyone who knows anything about the people that were at the Capitol or anything like to put their names out there,” she told the paper. “After a lot of thought, I was like, this is really the right thing to do.”

Protesters attended a rally by President Trump near the White House Jan. 6 before heading to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.

It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” Several arrests have been made.

Five people died during and following the riot.

