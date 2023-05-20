CLEVELAND (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is celebrating local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders businesses, history, art and culture at the Cleveland Asian Festival this weekend.

The Cleveland Asian Festival is held on May 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the heart of Cleveland’s Asia Town neighborhood.

The yearly festival highlights Cleveland’s Asian culture throughout Northeast Ohio. It features more than 100 vendors, 25 restaurants, live entertainment, and more.

Free parking is available at parking lots located on East 24th Street and Payne Avenue.

For more information, click here.