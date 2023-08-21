*Attached video: Once in a lifetime – How to view the eclipse

CLEVELAND (WJW) – This week, a star will simply disappear, and we’ll be able to watch it happen right here in Ohio.

On August 24, Earth’s moon will cover a bright star named Antares, for about an hour.

According to Northeast Ohio Astronomer Jay Reynolds, this rare sight hasn’t occurred since 2009.

“This is so unique, people in Toledo will witness this at a different time than folks in Pittsburgh! In fact, people east of Baltimore will not even see it!” Reynolds told Fox 8 News.

Reynolds said people should look to the southwest around 10:35 p.m. on August 24 to get the best look at the moon. To the left of the moon, viewers will be able to see Antares.

According to Reynolds, as the moon slides to the left, Antares will slowly disappear around 10:39 p.m.

This phenomenon will be able to be seen by the naked eye, but Reynolds said it will be even more dramatic if viewed with binoculars or a telescope.

According to Reynolds, Antares is 10,000 times brighter than our sun.

“Because of Antares’ reddish color, ancient Greeks Associated the star with the planet Mars which oftentimes is next to Antares and can be easily mistaken for one another,” Reynolds said.