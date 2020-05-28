‘This warrior continues his fight’: Tracy McCool offers update on husband’s cancer battle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8’s Own Tracy McCool has shared an update on her husband’s battle with cancer.

Tracy says John had an MRI a few weeks back that revealed two lesions in his brain. Doctors now believe John’s colon cancer metastasized to his brain.

Thankfully, his doctors at the Cleveland Clinic discovered this quickly and will be able to use radio surgery to keep it at bay. John will undergo a gamma knife surgery, which his doctors say is the best and most promising procedure to treat his cancer.

John will still be able to undergo chemotherapy treatments

Tracy says John has an excellent team of neurosurgeons taking care of him and they have heard positive things about this treatment.

“The news was devastating, but we are okay. It was heart -wrenching telling the kids. They took it pretty hard. This pandemic is just another major stress to our lives. It is truly amazing how resilient Cassidy and Carter have been. I couldn’t image being their age and having to deal with all this. I know how much they love and care for their Dad. They remain hopeful, I remain hopeful and so does John,” Tracy shared with viewers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tracy, John and the McCool family while they face this journey.

