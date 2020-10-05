This Victory Monday can also get you free Arby’s fries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thanks to a Cleveland Browns’ interception in Sunday’s game against Dallas, you can get a free small curly fry at Arby’s.
Anytime the Browns get an interception during any home or away game, you can get a small curly fry for free at a participating Arby’s. All you have to do is mention the interception.
The Cleveland Browns are expected to update their injury list Monday, including the status of running back Nick Chubb, who was injured early in Sunday’s game.
