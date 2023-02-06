EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Local law enforcement is encouraging residents to take advantage of a smartphone feature that can help first responders treat you during emergencies.

The Eastlake Police Department said the “Medical ID” feature recently helped them identify someone during a medical emergency and they hope it can help your family too.

If you have an iPhone, open the “Health” app and use the “Set Up Your Medical ID” tab under the health summary.

From there, you can fill out your name, date of birth and blood type, as well as more specific details like medical conditions, allergies, medications and emergency contacts.

Android users can go into “Safety and Emergency” under settings and go to the “Medical” tab.

According to Eastlake police, the information will show up on your lock screen by hitting the emergency button even if your phone is locked behind a password or face recognition.

“We hope this information is helpful and please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions,” Eastlake police said in a Facebook post.