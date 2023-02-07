GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Garfield Heights Fire Department is crediting a city police officer with saving the life of a woman in a burning home.

The officer was patrolling in the 4700 block of East 84th Street in Garfield Heights at around 2:30 a.m. when he reported the house fire and requested fire department response, according to GHFD.

Garfield Heights Fire Chief Kenneth Strope said the officer was then able to evacuate one occupant in heavy smoke conditions.

“This saved her life,” Strope said.

Garfield Heights house fire (WJW)

Fire crews arrived on the scene moments later, along with aid from nine surrounding communities including Maple Heights, Valley View and Cuyahoga Heights, where they found heavy flames coming from two sides of the home. Around 10 minutes later, fire was coming from the roof.

The woman reported no other people were inside but dogs were still in the home. One was located alive in the basement. The number of dogs in the home are unknown at this time.

The fire was reported under control at around 3:30 a.m.

The fire is under investigation.