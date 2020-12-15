‘This really happened’: Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – A Toledo restaurant is sharing how one customer made a difference for more than two dozen employees.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar shared a photo of a receipt on Facebook for a to-go order from over the weekend.

A customer, identified as ‘Billy’, left a $5,600 tip on an order that was rung up for a penny.

According to the Facebook post, Billy wanted that tip to be split among the restaurant’s 28 staff members.

“What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees,” the Facebook post from Chef Moussa Salloukh said.

Chef Salloukh continued, “This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering. With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.”

Each employee will receive $200.

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people,” Salloukh wrote.