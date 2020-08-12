‘This pain is unreal’: Family looking for justice in shooting death of 19-month-old

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Arcel Lucas stopped playing Wednesday morning when his grandmother brought out pictures of his twin brother, Ace.

The 19-month-old toddler immediately went to the poster board, and kissed one of the pictures of Ace.

“He misses him, he knows he is not here,” said Bria Torrence, the boys’ mother.

Ace was killed last month.

The twins, along with their older sister, were visiting their father at a home in Canton in July when the shooting took place.

Ace was sleeping next to Arcel when someone fired shots at the home. Ace was shot in the upper back, his brother, in the thigh.

“Their father called me and I could hear my children screaming in the background,” Bria told the FOX 8 I-Team. “It is a nightmare. Not a second goes by that I don’t miss him. It’s unimaginable. I never in my life thought this would happen.”

Canton police are continuing to investigate but so far no arrests have been made.

“The pain, this pain is unreal, unreal,” said Timeka Torrence, the boys’ grandmother. “Somebody knows. There is somebody out there that can tell and knows something about my grandson. It’s not fair that we have to sit here and suffer every day and this person is still out on the streets.”

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the $500 from Stark County Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect in the homicide. Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or text “CANTON” with the tip to 847411.

“I want justice,” Bria said. “ I can’t sleep at night without justice. We need justice. Somebody knows what’s going on and somebody needs to tell. This is a baby they killed. An innocent baby.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: