CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is back in the land to face his toughest opponent yet.
That’s what he said in a sweet post on Instagram, sharing a picture of him playing with his daughter.
Miocic is wearing glasses, gym shorts, and a t-shirt, looking more like Cleveland’s Own Valley View firefighter and less like the UFC heavyweight champ that beat Daniel Cormier in the UFC 252 trilogy win Saturday.
Miocic defeated Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47), winning the trilogy between the two and set a new record for most title defenses in UFC heavyweight history.
Back at home after the record-breaking night in Las Vegas, Stipe is grateful for the fans.
“What a night! Nothing but thanks, love and respect to my team, my family, and my fans..it’s truly an honor to put on a show for you,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Now, back in the land to face my toughest opponent yet.. this one was for your baby girl.”
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- ‘This one was for you’: Stipe Miocic shares sweet tribute to his daughter after UFC heavyweight title win
- What’s happening at the US Postal Service and why?
- Strongsville woman among 3 indicted in international criminal adoption scheme
- Washington football team hires former Browns’ player, as first Black president in NFL history
- 8-year-old girl shot and killed at Akron birthday party; 14-year-old injured