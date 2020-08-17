‘This one was for you’: Stipe Miocic shares sweet tribute to his daughter after UFC heavyweight title win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is back in the land to face his toughest opponent yet.

That’s what he said in a sweet post on Instagram, sharing a picture of him playing with his daughter.

Miocic is wearing glasses, gym shorts, and a t-shirt, looking more like Cleveland’s Own Valley View firefighter and less like the UFC heavyweight champ that beat Daniel Cormier in the UFC 252 trilogy win Saturday.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier face off during the UFC 252 weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 15: In this handout image provided by UFC, Stipe Miocic (R) punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 15: In this handout image provided by UFC, Stipe Miocic celebrates after his victory over Daniel Cormier in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Miocic defeated Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47), winning the trilogy between the two and set a new record for most title defenses in UFC heavyweight history.

Back at home after the record-breaking night in Las Vegas, Stipe is grateful for the fans.

“What a night! Nothing but thanks, love and respect to my team, my family, and my fans..it’s truly an honor to put on a show for you,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Now, back in the land to face my toughest opponent yet.. this one was for your baby girl.”

