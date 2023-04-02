**Related Video Above: In case you don’t want to go out, here’s how to make hand-crafted cocktails at home.**

(WGHP/WJW) — This Ohio city is among the most expensive place in America for a night out, according to a new study by PriceListo.

That city is not Cleveland or Cincinnati or Dayton, but is, you guessed it, Columbus.

The Top 10 most expensive cities for a night out are as follows:

San Diego – $225.27

Charlotte – $224.75

Austin – $221.23

Memphis – $216.25

Columbus – $212.47

Boston – $211.16

Seattle – $210.61

Washington, DC – $210.39

Houston – $209.54

Tucson – $203.3

The overall price was calculated by using cost-of-living data from each US city with a population exceeding $500,000 to find out the average price of a cocktail, cab fare (three-mile journey), a bottle of wine and a pint of beer. In addition, data was analyzed from the hotel site Vio to discover the median price for a one-night stay in a budget hotel for each city. The price of each category was then added together to discover an overall cost.

“When planning a fun night out with your friends, the last thing you want to worry about is spending too much money,” PriceListo said in a statement. “This study can help guide those trying to tighten their purse strings in the right direction when enjoying a night out with their friends.”

Inversely, here are the Top 10 most affordable cities for a night out, of which no Ohio cities made the list:

Las Vegas – $120.76

San Antonio – $134.56

Oklahoma City – $136.98

San Francisco – $142.94

Fresno – $145.55

Albuquerque – $157.47

Jacksonville – $162.42

Philadelphia – $168.74

Fort Worth – $172.14

Chicago – $173.81