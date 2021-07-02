This man is wanted in 2 sex assaults: police

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina Police Department wants help identifying a man they say is a suspect in two separate sex assaults.

According to the police department, the assaults happened Thursday evening.

Police did not release any details about the incidents.

The picture taken is not very clear, but they’re hoping someone can identify the man in the photo.

Police say if you see him, not to approach or alert him.

They say to call (330)725-7777.

Medina police say they are following all leads and will update the public when they have new information.