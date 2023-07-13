PARKMAN, Ohio (WJW) – A Geauga County woman is being recognized as Airbnb’s ‘most hospitable host’ in the state of Ohio.

In a recent report, the company named the most hospitable hosts in all 50 states. According to Airbnb, the hosts needed 100% 5-star ratings in cleanliness, check-in and communication and at least 100 reviews on their listing.

Here in Ohio, Airbnb chose Dorrie, who runs “The Old Postal Cottage” in Parkman.

“Dorrie has had over 150 reviews at her house– without ever once getting less than a 5 star review in these critical hospitality and safety categories,” Airbnb officials said in a press release.

According to the listing, the former Parkman post office was built in the 1840s and continued operating until 2018. It has since been renovated into a small, cozy home with modern appliances.

“We enjoyed staying at unique Airbnbs in the US and in other countries, and when we were converting our place from a post office to an apartment, my husband convinced me that it would make a unique space for Airbnb guests,” Dorrie told Airbnb. “He was right!”

The cottage is listed as a “two bed, one bath” for $100 a night.

“Dorrie was a very gracious host and checked in to make sure we were doing well and if we needed anything,” a review from last month reads. “The cottage is beautiful, and she stocked the kitchen with food and drinks. I felt very welcome.”

“Dorrie sets a high standard for a perfect, comfortable Airbnb stay. My third stay in this charming property,” another review says. “It has absolutely everything you could imagine you might want or need, in a cozy, compact space filled with beautiful art, antiques, yummy snacks, and all of the comforts of home.”

Learn more about the listing and how to book a stay here.