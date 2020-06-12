‘This Is Us’ writer Jas Waters dies; cause of death is suicide

(WJW) — A writer of populer TV series,”This Is Us,” passed away at the age of 39 on Tuesday.

TODAY reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released the cause of death for Jas Waters as suicide.

Writers for the show remembered her as a “brilliant storyteller and a force of nature.”

A tweet read: “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

Several others from the show along with her management company also tweeted about her and her life.

We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration ❤️ — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 11, 2020

Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 10, 2020

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020

It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come. pic.twitter.com/zA3yiFaRLD — RMG (@RainManagement) June 10, 2020

TODAY reports she wrote for 18 episodes of “This is Us.” She was also a writer for “Kidding” and involved in the 2019 movie, “What Men Want.”

Read more here.