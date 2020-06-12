‘This Is Us’ writer Jas Waters dies; cause of death is suicide

(WJW) — A writer of populer TV series,”This Is Us,” passed away at the age of 39 on Tuesday.
TODAY reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released the cause of death for Jas Waters as suicide.
Writers for the show remembered her as a “brilliant storyteller and a force of nature.”
A tweet read: “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”
Several others from the show along with her management company also tweeted about her and her life.
TODAY reports she wrote for 18 episodes of “This is Us.” She was also a writer for “Kidding” and involved in the 2019 movie, “What Men Want.”