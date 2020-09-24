‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore announces she and husband expecting first baby

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (WJW) –“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore is celebrating some exciting news with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of Dawes.
The actress announced on Instagram they are expecting their first baby.
“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she wrote in the post, which included some adorable black and white photos of them.
According to People.com, Moore and her husband got married in November of 2018.
