‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore announces she and husband expecting first baby

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Mandy Moore attends the premiere of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at El Capitan Theatre on November 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (WJW) –“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore is celebrating some exciting news with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of Dawes.

The actress announced on Instagram they are expecting their first baby.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she wrote in the post, which included some adorable black and white photos of them.

According to People.com, Moore and her husband got married in November of 2018.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: