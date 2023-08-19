(WJW) — A longtime actor known for his standout performance on the family drama “This is Us” has died at 66.

People magazine said a representative for Ron Cephas Jones confirmed Saturday evening he had passed away due to a “long standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement said. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in ‘Clyde’s’ on Broadway.”

Ron Cephas Jones attends the 2019 Performer Peer Group Celebration at the Saban Media Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ron Cephas Jones poses in the press room during night one of the Creative Arts with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for the “A Father’s Advice” episode of “This is Us” Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Cephas Jones not only received two Emmy Awards for his performance as Randall Pearson’s (Sterling K. Brown) dad in “This is Us,” he’d been seen on TV, films and the stage for decades. Other notable roles included appearing in “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “He Got Game” and “Across the Universe.”

The New York Times reported Cephas Jones had undergone a double lung transplant in 2020

The actor is survived by his 34-year-old daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.