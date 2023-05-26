ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – It will be a Memorial Day to remember for Mollie Handy and Carrie

Meissner of Alliance.

“Oh my gosh, I was kind of surprised. We aren’t NASCAR people. This is all new to us,” said Meissner.

On Sunday, fallen Marine Lance Corporal Daniel McVicker will be among those honored during the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McVicker’s mother, Carrie, and sister, Mollie, will attend the race.

“We get to go to lunch, we get to go through the garage. We got invited to these ceremonies. We get to go to the race,” said Handy.

Driver Aric Almirola will compete in the #10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, which will feature McVicker’s name across the windshield.

“After 18 years, you don’t expect these kinds of things to happen. But we are just very excited that he gets to be remembered,” said Handy.

McVicker was killed when a roadside bomb hit the Humvee he was driving in Iraq back in 2005. A 2003 graduate of West Branch High School, he was only 20 years old.

Each car in the race pays tribute to a fallen military service member.

McVicker’s family says it is fitting. Mollie says Daniel had a passion for music, sports and fast cars.

“We always remember him. He’s always a part of our lives, but this is special,” said Handy.