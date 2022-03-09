‘This is not a gun range’: Family’s home struck by stray bullet from neighboring property

NORTHFIELD CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Summit County couple says they are relieved that no one was hurt after their home was struck by a stray bullet.

Sheila Anderson says her husband heard a loud noise on Saturday morning in the living room of their home in Northfield Center Township.

When the couple investigated, they found broken glass on the floor and discovered a bullet had been fired from a neighboring property, struck a chair on their deck, and went through their living room window.

They eventually found the bullet on one of their couches.

“I actually got hysterical and started crying because all I can think about is if my precious grandbabies were here, any of us could have been in the living room,” Sheila Anderson said.

While this is the first time Andersons’ home has been hit by a bullet, she said the gunfire from a property owned by a heating and air conditioning company, Jackson Comfort Services, has been a regular occurrence in recent years.

The company issued the following statement:

“Jackson Comfort and the property owners do not condone any unsafe shooting practices on private property. Any shooting that does take place is with permission from the property owners and the Summit County Sheriff’s Department. The property is posted with no trespassing signs but there have been multiple incidents of unsolicited trespassing where illegal hunting, shooting, tree cutting, bike riding, hiking and camping have taken place. Jackson Comfort and the property owners do not condone any of this illegal activity. Jackson Comfort and the property owners are complying with all local law enforcement on this current issue.”

Sheila Anderson said she is not sure if those firing the guns are hunting or using the property for target practice.

The person who fired the bullet that struck the Anderson home was gone by the time the couple realized what happened.

“They need to think of their family. How would they feel if they were safely in their home and a bullet comes through and potentially near miss or injured one of your loved ones?”

As a result of what happened, the Anderson family and their neighbors are asking township trustees to ban the use of firearms around residential areas.

Meanwhile, Anderson says she believes the gunman should cover the cost of replacing the broken window, which is nearly $400.

However, she said that person did more than just damage property. He made her family feel unsafe in their own home.

“My plea for them is please stop, we are a family here. Go to the gun range, that is really the message. This is not a gun range, this is a community,” she said.

Anyone with information about the stray bullet incident on Saturday, is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.