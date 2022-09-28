LAKEWOOD RANCH, Florida (WJW) — Retired Fox 8 anchor Bill Martin, who now lives in Florida, gave an update as Hurricane Ian approached.

“This is nasty,” he said in a video he recorded Wednesday afternoon.

The storm remained a Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, just two miles shy of Category 5 storm wind speeds. It was expected to make landfall as a “catastrophic hurricane.”

Martin said over the last few days, it was hard to judge where the storm would hit. Wind gusts were about 60 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, but he expected 120-mile-an-hour winds by evening along with flooding.

He lives in Lakewood Ranch, located between Bradenton and Sarasota.

“We’re OK here,” he said. “So we won’t get that much flooding. Our power lines are underground, but I imagine we’re going to lose power anyways.”

He likened the hurricane to a “blizzard in Cleveland.”

“You prepare like that here, although this is devastating and damaging, and this will last for quite a long time,” he said.