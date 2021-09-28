‘This is a threat’: Outspoken Ohio sheriff expresses concern over undocumented immigrants entering US

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — One outspoken Ohio sheriff has now come out in opposition of President Joe Biden‘s immigration policies at the country’s southern border.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has previously been in the news during the pandemic after declaring he is not the “mask police” nor the “vaccine police,” when faced with COVID-19 mandates.

Tuesday, his office released a letter to the public, which has reportedly been sent to the president, explaining Jones doesn’t agree with Biden “allowing illegals to enter our country.”

“I would like to express my unremitted concern for the overwhelming number of undocumented immigrants entering the United States,” the letter begins. Jones goes on to cite spread of disease and criminality as major concerns.

“Sir, this is not just a threat on our southern border,” Jones concludes in his letter to Biden. “This is a threat that will be perforating the sanctity of our cities and counties across the nation for future generations to come.”

Comments on the Facebook post of the letter run the gamut on both sides of the issue.

Many Republicans have also slammed Biden for his immigration policies, including former President Donald Trump who spoke at a border rally a few months ago, saying the president should not have shut down border wall construction.

Democrats are currently trying to push through an immigration reform bill in congress, and Biden is working to keep the Obama era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in place.

Read the full sheriff letter bellow: