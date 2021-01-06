‘This is a sad day’: Local lawmakers react as protests for election turn violent at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON DC (WJW) — Local lawmakers are reacting as the protests over the presidential election take a violent turn at the U.S. Capitol.

Late in the afternoon, Trump supporters swarmed the federal building forcing lawmakers to evacuate. One person was also reportedly shot.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown condemned the violence and said it “needs to end now.”

The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge also spoke out against the protests, calling it a “sad day in history.”

“This is a sad day in the history of this great nation’s democracy. This is not the way, even when we disagree. Violence is never the answer and order must be restored,” she said in part.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman called on President Trump to intervene.

“The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence,” he tweeted.

U.S. Presentative Bob Gibbs shared a similar sentiment.

“This is shameful, unacceptable, and un-American! Violence is not the answer. Everyone must stand down and let Capitol Police do their job and secure the area!”

U.S. Representative David Joyce’s office issued the following statement on his behalf.

“The Congressman is currently safe in an undisclosed location and following all orders/guidance issued by US Capitol Police.”

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur blamed President Trump for the chaos.

“This, all of this, is on Donald Trump. His rhetoric and actions to incite such mayhem for political gain is reprehensible and dangerous. This is not our America,” she tweeted.

U.S. Representative Troy Balderson issued a statement also condemning the protests.

“I’m deeply disheartened by the violence that is occurring on Capitol Hill today and I condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. “While I am a firm believer in the First Amendment and Americans’ right to protest, what our nation has witnessed on Capitol Hill today is not protected by the First Amendment. These behaviors are deeply un-American and threaten the very foundation of our Republic,” he said in part.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the protests an embarrassment.

“The situation at the U.S. Capitol is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted,” he tweeted.

