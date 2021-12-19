‘This is a no:’ Sen. Manchin says he won’t vote for President Biden’s $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t vote for President Biden’s $2T bill, a potentially fatal blow to top Democratic priority.

Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has made clear he had reservations about the legislation and that now, after five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.”

The West Virginia senator cited a multitude of factors weighing on the economy and the potential harm he saw from pushing through the “mammoth” bill, such as persistent inflation, a growing debt and the latest threat from the omicron variant.

“When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now, I’ve always said this … if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of vest Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” he said.

“I tried everything humanly possible. I can’t do it,” he said. “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.”

Last week, Biden all but acknowledged that negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package would likely push into the new year amid Manchin’s unyielding opposition. But the president had insisted that Manchin reiterated his support for a framework that the senator, the White House and other Democrats had agreed to for the flagship bill.

On Sunday, Manchin made clear those were Biden’s words, not his own.

Last week, the Democratic senator voiced his concern on Twitter over defaulting on the U.S. debt during the COVID-19 pandemic and historically high levels of inflation.

Manchin says he’s committed to making sure the country is not spending beyond it’s means.

Still, President Joe Biden is optimistic about the bill reaching the floor as soon as possible.

I had a productive call with the Speaker and the Majority Leader today. My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week. Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 16, 2021