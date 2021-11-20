‘This is a blessing’: Former homeless Vietnam veteran gifted home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was the gift of a lifetime for a Northeast Ohio Vietnam War veteran.

Today, he was given the keys to a newly-remodeled home in Cleveland. The surprise happened at the home on Whitcomb Road.

Ride with Valor, a local non-profit group, made this all possible, working throughout the year to assist veterans in need.

The group sought out donations of labor and materials to bring this property up to code to help homeless veterans after working to obtain this property from the land bank.

After reviewing several applications from potential homeowners, they chose a Vietnam veteran with disabilities.

Milton Ramon Smith, 70, even put sweat hours in the project, before even knowing it was his.

“You do good for somebody, it always comes back to you,” Smith said. “You know, some of the vets out there, they need our help right now, cuz they’re just out there. When I got out, no one helped me. I’ve never had no one give me anything in my whole life. This is a blessing.”

In addition to rehabbing the home, Ride with Valor also works to help make life easier for veterans through other programs, like its wheelchair van; helping to ensure veterans make their appointments.

They also solicit donations of goods to be distributed to veterans at Cleveland’s VA Medical Center.