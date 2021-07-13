This iconic school supply from the 80s and 90s is back!

(WJW) — Attention kids of the 80s and 90s: a popular school supply many students used is making a comeback.

This school season, Trapper Keepers are back in seven new designs with today’s retro fashion trends, according to a press release.

Trapper Keeper available at Walmart.com

Trapper Keeper available at Walmart.com

Trapper Keeper available at Walmart.com

Trapper Keeper available at Walmart.com

It features an inside storage pocket, a metal clip and a secure Velcro closure. It also has two folders with vertical pockets to keep papers secure and metal binder rings to store 3-hole punched sheets.

Launched in 1978, Trapper Keeper was one of the first student organization systems on the market, according to Trapper Keeper. More than 75 million Trapper Keepers have been sold since its introduction.

They will be available through Mead and Walmart.