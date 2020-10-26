‘This guy is winning’: Tracy McCool offers update as husband’s cancer battle marks two years

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It has been two years since FOX 8 main anchor Tracy McCool‘s husband was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. And she recently shared how John is doing in his cancer battle on her Facebook page.

“Lost track of what number treatment, but one thing I do know, is this guy is winning,” she said.

McCool went on to describe all of the treatments John has experienced over the last two years, saying “he has worn out his chemo pump, survived two gamma knife surgeries of the brain, scopes, scans and a few trips to ER.”

As McCool announced five months ago, as seen in the video above, John’s colon cancer metastasized to his brain. But after undergoing radiation treatment she said his most recent MRI showed the brain spots were much smaller and there was nothing new.

“We know things can all change tomorrow or one week from now. That’s why we celebrate every victory no matter how big or small,” she said.

She said he gets anther CT scan in November.

“Don’t get me wrong, getting here has not been easy,” McCool admitted. “Anyone battling cancer will agree it’s hellish at times. John has rolled with every punch, from the complications of medicine to the awful side effects of chemo.”

But she thanked the doctors and nurses at Cleveland Clinic for their incredible work during this time.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Tracy, John and the McCool family while they face this journey.

