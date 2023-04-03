(WJW) – Congratulations to FOX 8‘s Todd Meany!

Over the weekend, Todd was inducted into Cleveland’s Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

“It was a surprise. I didn’t know until I got there. I host their banquets every year as well, in addition to being a student” said Todd on FOX 8 in the morning. “I was very honored. It was very cool. And I do not feel I deserve it. I don’t think I am at that level yet of some of the people that were there.”

Viewers may not know that Todd holds a black belt in karate.

He holds a second-degree black belt and is currently working on a third-degree.

Todd went on to say that martial arts provide a great lesson in self-defense, discipline, and confidence.

The Cleveland Martial Arts Hall of Fame was founded in 2017, according to their website. The organization says its “main foundation is for the recognition and advancement of Martial Artists in the state of Ohio and for those that promote Martial Arts in the state by allowing Honorary members the same recognition.”