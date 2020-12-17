‘This feels unreal’: Customer surprises Ohio server with $1K tip a few days before daughter’s birthday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron native got a special surprise early Christmas gift this week — in the form of $1,000.
Monica Westfall posted the story with a photo on Facebook Monday. She is a server at a restaurant in Marietta.
A customer left her a $1,000 tip on a bill for $10.68.
“Here I am just doing my job and minding my business when this woman decides she was going BLESS ME WITH A THOUSAND DOLLAR TIP!!!! I cried. SO HARD and SO UGLY.”
Westfall tells Fox 8 she has three daughters: Clover, 7; Olive, 5; and Willow, 2.
She said she feels thankful and that the surprise came just in time for Willow’s birthday; the little girl will turn three on Saturday.
