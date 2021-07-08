This fast-food restaurant named No. 1 in country for 7th year: it’s not McDonald’s…

(WJW) — Chick-fil-A was rated the country’s favorite fast-food restaurant in 2021.
That’s according to a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. It’s based on interviews with 19,423 customers chosen at random and interviewed via email between April 1, 2020, and March 20, 2021.
Chick-fil-A scored an 83 in the limited-service restaurants category. It’s its seventh year at the top spot. At the bottom of the category was McDonald’s, with a score of 70.
The top 10 fast-food restaurants are as follows:
1.) Chick-fil-A
2.) Domino’s
3.) KFC
4.) Starbucks
5.) Five Guys
6.) Panera Bread
7.) Pizza Hut
8.) Arby’s
9.) Chipotle Mexican Grill
10.) Dunkin’