(WJW) — Vanilla lovers rejoice.

Wendy’s classic Vanilla Frosty is back on menus nationwide.

According to a release from Wendy’s, the Vanilla Frosty, a “cool, creamy classic,” is replacing the seasonal Peppermint Frosty, which debuted for the first time at Wendy’s last fall.

The release said: “So, when the other guys’ ice cream machines are Mcbroken, head on over to your nearest Wendy’s or place your order on the Wendy’s app to snag this tried-and-true frozen treat.”

The chain added on social media: “REST IN PEECE TO PEPPEMENT FROST,, I REALLY LOVED THEM BUT VANILLA IS BACK TO HELP ME THROU IT,, ITS SO TRUE WHEN HE CLOSES A WINDOW HE OPENS A CURTAIN”

New flavors aren’t new for Wendy’s. The company sold the Strawberry Frosty across participating stores last summer. It also replaced vanilla.