SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Shaker Heights has been ranked this year’s best place to live in Ohio, according to ranking and review site Niche.

The company says it bases its rankings off of data from the U.S. Census, the FBI and resident ratings to help connect students and families with colleges and school districts.

Here are the top five places to live in Ohio, according to the site:

Shaker Heights

Pepper Pike

Solon

South Russell

Rocky River

The site gives Shaker Heights an “A+” overall rating, with an “A” for public schools, a “B+” for housing, an “A+” for families and an “A-” for nightlife. Check out the full report card here.

According to the site, the best place to live in the country this year is Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Philadelphia.

This is the ninth year that Niche has released these rankings.

“For almost ten years now, our Best Places to Live rankings have helped people find a new neighborhood to call home based on what matters most to them, whether that’s affordable housing, easy access to amenities or excellent local schools,” said Niche founder and CEO Luke Skurman.

